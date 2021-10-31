CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $230.00 at Raymond James

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.36.

Shares of CME opened at $220.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.35. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.80 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,447 shares of company stock worth $2,528,885. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in CME Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

