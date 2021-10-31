CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.630-$2.650 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $60.35. 1,130,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

