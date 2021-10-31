CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CCNE opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

