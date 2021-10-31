CNH Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $953,000.

NASDAQ:MCAFU opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

