CNH Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.37% of 890 5th Avenue Partners worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENFA. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $12,979,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the second quarter worth $11,924,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $6,429,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $5,814,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $5,814,000. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 890 5th Avenue Partners alerts:

NASDAQ ENFA opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.