CNH Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,850 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Prospector Capital worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSR. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $15,220,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $9,730,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $7,155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $6,665,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $5,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prospector Capital stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

