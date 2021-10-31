CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 125,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth about $2,475,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,017,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gores Metropoulos II by 400.0% during the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gores Metropoulos II stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

