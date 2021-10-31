CNH Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 118,992 Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 118,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Gores Holdings VII at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSEV stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

