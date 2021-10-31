CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 118,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North Atlantic Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

