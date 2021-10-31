Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $31.75. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cohu shares last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 1,905 shares traded.

COHU has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,570. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

