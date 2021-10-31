Coinsbit Token Market Cap Achieves $980,213.99 (CNB)

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Coinsbit Token has a market capitalization of $980,213.99 and approximately $223,148.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00227047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00095920 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Profile

Coinsbit Token (CNB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinsbit Token’s official website is coinsbit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

