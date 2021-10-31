Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.67.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 547.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.37. The stock had a trading volume of 56,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.60 and its 200-day moving average is $120.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.59. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $149.36.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

