Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post sales of $157.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.80 million to $158.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $150.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $618.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $619.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $651.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE CBU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.67. 1,002,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 15.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

