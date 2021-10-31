Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.17 Million

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post sales of $157.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.80 million to $158.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $150.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $618.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $619.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $651.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE CBU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.67. 1,002,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 15.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.