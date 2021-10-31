Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Cut to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CVLT. William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.75.

CVLT opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 125.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 60.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 86.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

