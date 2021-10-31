Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the September 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on CODYY. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. AlphaValue upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

CODYY stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 71,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,745. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

