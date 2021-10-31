Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CFRUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Compagnie Financière Richemont’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

