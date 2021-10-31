Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Update

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the September 30th total of 5,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SID shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of SID opened at $4.08 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

