Comparing Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) & StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF)

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and StageZero Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$14.73 million ($5.42) -1.53 StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 5.32 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Achieve Life Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences N/A -83.04% -75.57% StageZero Life Sciences -131.63% N/A -192.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences and StageZero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Achieve Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 180.46%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences beats StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

