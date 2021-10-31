Comparing Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) & First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and First Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $265.00 million 3.16 $68.50 million $1.53 12.46 First Financial $202.96 million 2.75 $53.84 million $3.93 10.90

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of First Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Bancorp and First Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.85%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 33.17% 12.70% 1.47% First Financial 29.63% 9.91% 1.29%

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats First Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.