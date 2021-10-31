Comparing Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Main Street Capital and Yum! Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $222.61 million 13.51 $29.38 million $2.10 20.87 Yum! Brands $5.65 billion 6.54 $904.00 million $3.62 34.51

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Main Street Capital. Main Street Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Main Street Capital and Yum! Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Yum! Brands 1 10 9 0 2.40

Main Street Capital currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.72%. Yum! Brands has a consensus price target of $129.74, suggesting a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Yum! Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Dividends

Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Yum! Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Main Street Capital pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Yum! Brands pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Main Street Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Yum! Brands has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Main Street Capital and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital 126.72% 10.01% 5.33% Yum! Brands 21.21% -16.99% 23.24%

Volatility and Risk

Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Main Street Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides ”one-stop” financing alternatives to its portfolio companies.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc. operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept. The Pizza Hut Division segment operates the Pizza Hut concept. The Taco Bell Division segment includes all operations of the Taco Bell concept. The Habit Burger Grill Division segment includes its worldwide operations of the Habit Burger Grill concept. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

