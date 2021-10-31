Comparing Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) & Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Uber Technologies and Blade Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 3 26 0 2.90 Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Uber Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $68.88, suggesting a potential upside of 57.19%. Blade Air Mobility has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 55.76%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Blade Air Mobility.

Volatility & Risk

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -7.78% -15.64% -5.92% Blade Air Mobility N/A -20.66% -5.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uber Technologies and Blade Air Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 7.62 -$6.77 billion ($3.86) -11.35 Blade Air Mobility N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Blade Air Mobility has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Blade Air Mobility on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was fou

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

