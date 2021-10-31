Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

NYSE CODI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,953.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compass Diversified stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Compass Diversified worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CODI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

