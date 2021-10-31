Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,803.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.80. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

