Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.95 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Compound has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $324.09 or 0.00525654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $150.83 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000869 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

