Comstock Resources (CRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Comstock Resources to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Comstock Resources has set its Q2 guidance at $0.22 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. On average, analysts expect Comstock Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.28. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 93.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 603,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.