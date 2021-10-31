Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Down 30.9% in October

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,800 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the September 30th total of 474,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,220 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $567,447,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $355,625,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $177.68 on Friday. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

