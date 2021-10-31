Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,871 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.55% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNCE. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $26,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CNCE stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.53. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

