Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Upgraded at Citigroup

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $7.40 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 78.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

