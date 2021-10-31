Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Upgraded at Citigroup

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $7.40 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.37.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
