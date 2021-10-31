Continental Advisors LLC Has $6.89 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Continental Advisors LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 3.2% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $51.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

