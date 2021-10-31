Continental Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in bluebird bio by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLUE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

