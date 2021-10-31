Contrasting Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orkla ASA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orkla ASA $5.03 billion 1.95 $465.95 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $34.90 billion 0.25 $382.02 million $1.14 22.59

Orkla ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Orkla ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Orkla ASA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orkla ASA 1 2 3 0 2.33 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Orkla ASA presently has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 738.45%. Given Orkla ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Orkla ASA is more favorable than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Orkla ASA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orkla ASA 9.77% 14.21% 8.27% Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 2.97% 8.37% 2.31%

Summary

Orkla ASA beats Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments. The Orkla Foods segment offers pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals. The Orkla Confectionery and Snacks segment comprises of confectionery, biscuits and snacks categories, bran and crispbread products, and high-energy snack meals. The Orkla Care segment includes cleaning products, toothbrushes, and personal hygiene products. The Orkla Food Ingredients segment supplies margarine and butter blends, yeast, bread and cake improvers and mixes, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients. The Headquarters segment refers to the branded consumer goods business. The Hydro Power segment produces and supplies power to the Nordic power market. The Financial Investments segment consists of Orkla Eiendom and Orkla Venture. The company was founded on February 27, 1918 and is headquartered in Oslo,

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines. The Industry & Social Infrastructure segment provides logistics equipment, turbochargers, cooling products, car air conditioners, transportation systems, and environmental equipment. The Aviation, Defense, Space segment deals with commercial and defense aircraft, ships, special vehicles, and space equipment. The Others and Common segment includes construction and real estate businesses. The company was founded by Yataro Iwasaki on July 7, 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

