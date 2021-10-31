Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,929,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after buying an additional 409,883 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after buying an additional 48,856 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after buying an additional 618,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLRS traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.10. 714,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,403. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

