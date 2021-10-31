CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $467.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report $467.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $473.30 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $468.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CoreCivic.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.
CoreCivic stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. 648,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,721. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
Read More: Trading Halts Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.