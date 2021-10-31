CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $467.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report $467.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $473.30 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $468.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. 648,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,721. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

