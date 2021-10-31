CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 21,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 198,278 shares.The stock last traded at $17.38 and had previously closed at $16.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. On average, analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

