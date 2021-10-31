CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) PT Raised to $126.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COR. Cowen increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.55.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

NYSE COR opened at $142.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $155.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,377 shares of company stock worth $747,121. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.