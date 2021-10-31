Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

NYSE:ING opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

