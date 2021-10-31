Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 260.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WF opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

