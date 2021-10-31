Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $365,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $287.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $192.79 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.05 and its 200 day moving average is $280.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.82.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

