Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in General Mills by 224.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in General Mills by 55.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 172.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $61.80 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

