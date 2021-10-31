Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $123.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day moving average of $130.95.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

