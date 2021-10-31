Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 808 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 30.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.19 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

