CorionX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $146,339.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, CorionX has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. CorionX has a market cap of $210,950.77 and approximately $146,339.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00048548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00224916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004326 BTC.

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,503,213 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

