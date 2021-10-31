Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after buying an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.