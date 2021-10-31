Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OFC stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

