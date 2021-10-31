Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.260-$2.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

OFC traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $27.12. 899,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,767. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

