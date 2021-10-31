Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Short Interest Update

Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,600 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 698,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 183,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Corvus Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.