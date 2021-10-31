Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €90.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.85 ($81.00).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €55.40 ($65.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Covestro has a 1-year low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.