Cowen Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,360.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,122.25.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,960.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,819.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,588.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,601.57 and a 52-week high of $2,973.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 106.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

