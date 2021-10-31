Cowen Trims Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Target Price to $140.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Zendesk stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zendesk has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $5,480,426.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

