Cream Finance One Day Volume Tops $7.50 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $99.32 or 0.00161162 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $61.22 million and $7.50 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.16 or 0.00229050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00096438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.